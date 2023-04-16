Annals of senescence

The White House has posted the transcript of President Biden’s April 12 meet-and-greet with embassy families and firefighters at the Dublin airport. According to the transcript, he turned “to address children in the audience.” This is how it went down:

And, by the way, who are these guys over here? Who are these guys? Holy mackerel. Look at all these. Hi, guys. How are you?

AIDE: It’s not going to go that far.

THE PRESIDENT: I think it will go close. Well, maybe it won’t. Here you go.

How you all doing?

CHILD: Mr. President —

THE PRESIDENT: How are you doing?

CHILD: — will you sign (inaudible) please?

THE PRESIDENT: Can I sign? I promise I’ll sign it. It’s good to see you guys. Chilly?

CHILD: Yes.

CHILD: Yeah.

THE PRESIDENT: (Inaudible.) Thank you all so very much.

And, by the way, to all the parents, I want to thank you because, you know, being — working at an embassy, everybody thinks, back home, it’s pretty glamourous. But I don’t want — you don’t want to be around the day you got to walk home and tell your 13-year-old kid, “You’re not going back to the same school and you got to stop dating that girl you were with and that boy you liked very much. You’re not going to be around.”

So, I want to thank the kids, too. I really mean it. Thank you, thank you, thank you for taking care of your moms and dads. Thank you.

Any of you guys want to ask me any questions?

CHILD: Yeah.

THE PRESIDENT: What do you want to ask me?

Whoa, the Air Force — there’s Air F- — look at this. It’s Air Force One. Right here. It’s pretty cool, man.

MR. HUNTER BIDEN: In the back. He’s got a question.

THE PRESIDENT: What’s your question?

CHILD: What’s the top step to success?

THE PRESIDENT: What’s the top what?

CHILD: Step — steps — step to success.

THE PRESIDENT: What’s the top step to succ- — to success?

CHILD: Yes.

THE PRESIDENT: Oh, well, making sure that we don’t all have COVID. What — why — what are we talking about here?

CHILD: Like —

MR. HUNTER BIDEN: If you can — what’s the — what’s the key to success?

THE PRESIDENT: Oh, what’s the key to success? You know what I found out is the key to success is? And I’m not sure I’m the best guy to explain it; these guys can tell you.

The key to success is whenever you disagree with someone, it’s okay to question their judgment — whether they’re right or wrong — but it’s never okay to question their motive. If you question their motive, then you never get to be able to agree….