Shocker: Covid lab leak likely

It has seemed obvious for some time that Covid virus came from the CCP’s Wuhan virology lab. The circumstantial evidence gets stronger approximately every day, such evidence including China’s suppression of any investigation that would make the case definitive. In the meantime, we accumulate additional circumstantial evidence and “draw conclusions on the wall,” to quote Bob Dylan.

Earlier this week Senator Roger Marshall released a 300-page report on the origins of Covid. The report is titled Muddy Waters. Senator Marshall has posted the executive summary here and the full text here.

Senator Marshall’s press release on the report is posted here. Senator Marshall characterizes the report as a “bombshell” in the press release, but it fails to state a single finding to support that characterization. This conclusion (from the executive summary) is not exactly a bombshell:

The preponderance of information supports the plausibility of an unintentional research-related incident that likely resulted from failures of biosafety containment during SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-related research. The identified underlying biosafety issues increased the likelihood that such containment failures were not immediately recognized. The possibility of unrecognized biocontainment breaches combined with SARS-CoV-2’s clinical characteristics of asymptomatic and mild clinical illness in the majority of infections, likely confounded early recognition and containment of the initial outbreak. Such initial unrecognized infections could serve as the nidus of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan and is a plausible proximate cause of the pandemic.

In light of the title of the report, I will only comment that Senator Marshall has got his mojo working.

This is a lot of material to digest. Jim Geraghty extracted this nugget from the report: “The closest thing to a smoking gun in the full Senate report is the evidence that researchers affiliated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology began working on a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, before almost anyone else in the world had heard of the virus[.]” See Geraghty’s NRO column “The Smoking Gun in the Senate Report on Covid Origins.” More than anything, “the smoking gun” demonstrates China’s culpability for the spread of the epidemic.