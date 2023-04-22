Tax Me More!

Most rich people who take part in politics are on the Left, which is a major reason why the Democratic Party and its candidates consistently have so much more money than the Republican Party and its candidates.

I have long been bemused by rich liberals like Warren Buffett, who tell us their tax rates are too low. Really? Guess what: the IRS will cash your check! If you seriously think you aren’t paying enough taxes, or you actually believe the government spends money more wisely and effectively than you do, there is an easy solution. Write the IRS a check, I guarantee they will cash it.

Yet, strangely, I have never heard of a rich liberal doing this, even though most of these people are second or third generation beneficiaries who cannot comprehend how hard their ancestors worked to accumulate the wealth that they enjoy.

On Wednesday, a group of rich people held a press conference in Washington, urging Congress to pass a 90% tax rate on the wealthy. Stephen Moore crashed their party. It turns out that these rich liberals don’t actually want to turn their own money over to the government. The woman who pipes up at the end is, I understand, a Disney:

WATCH: Yesterday we crashed the @PatrioticMils press conference, where left-wing millionaires asked Congress to pass a 90% tax on "super rich" people. So I asked them to step up and sign a pledge to voluntarily pay 90%. Watch the entire video here:https://t.co/UkGA4EDHKN pic.twitter.com/dnuZKlShqf — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) April 19, 2023



The reality is that no one is dumb enough to think the government spends his tax money as intelligently or as effectively as he would spend it.

As I have said many times over the years, to wealthy people who want higher tax rates: Hey, what is stopping you? Write the IRS a check, they will cash it. But of course, these liberals aren’t actually talking about their money. They are talking about yours.