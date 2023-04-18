Posted on April 18, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Donald Trump

Time For Trump to Go Away

Once upon a time, Donald Trump did some good for the conservative movement, although he has been, at best, a mixed blessing. Currently, however, he is nothing but a drag on the movement. His absurd attacks on Governor Ron DeSantis, conservatives’ best hope to win the presidency in 2024, should disqualify him from any serious consideration for the GOP nomination. Consider this incoherent and implicitly left-wing rant:


Can someone please get the hook and remove this dysfunctional has-been from the public stage? He is an embarrassment to the people whom he once represented.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses