Time For Trump to Go Away

Once upon a time, Donald Trump did some good for the conservative movement, although he has been, at best, a mixed blessing. Currently, however, he is nothing but a drag on the movement. His absurd attacks on Governor Ron DeSantis, conservatives’ best hope to win the presidency in 2024, should disqualify him from any serious consideration for the GOP nomination. Consider this incoherent and implicitly left-wing rant:

🚨Donald Trump sides with Disney over @RonDeSantisFL, frets that Disney wont invest more money in Florida. Trump conveniently glosses over the fact that Disney pulled an unlawful stunt and is not being hauled to the mat for it. Trump World has gone full leftist. pic.twitter.com/yctLAVDOHy — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸 (@CryptidPolitics) April 18, 2023



Can someone please get the hook and remove this dysfunctional has-been from the public stage? He is an embarrassment to the people whom he once represented.