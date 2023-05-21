High School Boys Send a Clear Message to Trans-obsessed State Legislators – Report

A group of boys at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, Oregon, showed state lawmakers exactly what they thought of HB 3294, the “Menstrual Dignity Act,” legislation that passed in 2021.

They pulled the newly installed feminine hygiene dispenser off the boys room wall and threw it in a toilet, precisely where the unnecessary and offensive device belonged.

High school boys simply put the tampon dispenser in their bathroom EXACTLY where it belongs. https://t.co/lDBx5T3wBY pic.twitter.com/6fYUSBWRtN — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 19, 2023

Personally, I applaud the boys’ handiwork. They were sending a very clear message to the trans-obsessed culture that has infected America’s ruling class over the past few years.

The sane among us saluted the boys’ action and their responses dominated the comments section.

My kid goes there and i saw the email and said “what the hell do you expect teenage boys to do?” — Chris Larsson – eXp Realtor 🏡 (@larssonrealtor) May 19, 2023

I’m 52, in my high school, the boys would have taken those down and run them up the flagpole using the tampons/pads as a tail to blow in the wind. America: the dazed and confused. — Daphne M. Matthews 🫦 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 👀 (@DMM_ONLY_17) May 21, 2023

If my son did this, I’d give him a medal. — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 19, 2023

I’m with you Scarlett!

The deranged among us were, of course, appalled by the boys’ behavior.

So you support vandalism in schools? Wasting tax payer dollars because these boys are offended? Raise better kids, Scarlett. — Your BFF Willow (@saltysuburban29) May 19, 2023

I expect they probably would probably act alot like misogynist pricks, like you taught them. When will the suffering for you poor bigots end?

hopefully soon

Have the day you deserve — JustSomeGuy (@JusSomGuidePost) May 20, 2023

Maybe teach them not be thugs and destroy school property! — DonaldSwift (@TayTayAndTrump) May 21, 2023

Actually, “thugs” would be those like Nashville shooter Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman who identified on social media as a male. She walked into the Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school, and after gunning down three 9-year-old students and three adults, was portrayed as a victim by transgender activists, members of the media, and even by the White House.

For example, consider the Trans Resistance Network’s statement following the massacre. It acknowledged the deaths of the six people but was quick to claim that Hale “felt he had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others, and by consequence, himself.”

The organization wrote that it does “know that life for transgender people is very difficult, and made more difficult in the preceding months by a virtual avalanche of anti-trans legislation, and public callouts by Right Wing personalities and political figures for nothing less than the genocidal eradication of trans people from society.”

The group noted that “anti-trans hate, lack of acceptance from family members and certain religious institutions, denial of our existence, and calls for de-transition and forced conversion” had likely motivated Hale’s actions. The statement reminded readers that “hate has consequences” and warned that transgender people “will not be eradicated or erased.” Finally, it asked people to use Hale’s preferred pronouns: he and him.

The same people who are defending Hale’s murderous rampage are condemning minor vandalism by a group of high school boys who frankly, give me optimism that despite the Left’s efforts to indoctrinate them with their toxic ideology, there may be some hope for Gen Zers after all. And, while we’re on the subject, where is that manifesto?

I keep wondering when liberal elites will reach peak wokeness and we might see this madness begin to recede. I’ve always been baffled by their ability to argue such mindless talking points with a straight face.

Why are we catering to the 0.7% of people who identify as transgender at the expense of the 99.3% who do not? And why are we celebrating gender dysphoria as a courageous lifestyle choice rather than the mental disorder that it is?

This nonsense needs to stop. Sorry, liberals — and I know this will break your hearts — but real boys don’t menstruate and thus, have no need for tampon dispensers in their bathrooms.