Podcast: When Race Trumps Merit, with Heather Mac Donald

Heather Mac Donald may be the most fearless journalist in America. She is relentless in her reporting, bracing in her truth-telling, and ferocious in arguing her case. Her new book, When Race Trumps Merit: How the Pursuit of Equity Sacrifices Excellence, Destroys Beauty, and Threatens Lives, explores how the current attack on meritocracy in the name of “equity” is rampaging through almost all American institutions, in particular arts and culture, but also higher education and corporate America.

Her bleak inventory includes the degredation of the sciences as well, which will if continued will exact a high cost. But our conversation also takes some unusual twists and turns, delving into some of the deeper aspects of the issues of race and merit that are typically neglected. We conclude our conversation with a discussion of Heather’s recommendations for remedies, which will require some serious backbone on the part of the nation’s political leadership that appears to be in short supply just now.

As usual, listen here, or invoke your meritocratic advantages and wander over to the Ricochet School of Excellence, or wherever you source your podcasts.