The Daily Chart: The Cost of Bidenomics

Who knows if we have a recession coming, but the Biden economic team seems to be doing their best to increase the chances. Here’s the latest on our inverted yield curve, which is usually a strong sign of recession ahead:
For historical comparison, it looks like the long-term trend of falling interest rates may be over:
In the market to buy a house? Here’s what Bidenomics means for your mortgage payment:
And business activity looks to be slowing down:
But at least spending for “green energy” is going great!
