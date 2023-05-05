The Daily Chart: The Cost of Bidenomics

Who knows if we have a recession coming, but the Biden economic team seems to be doing their best to increase the chances. Here’s the latest on our inverted yield curve, which is usually a strong sign of recession ahead:

For historical comparison, it looks like the long-term trend of falling interest rates may be over:

In the market to buy a house? Here’s what Bidenomics means for your mortgage payment:

And business activity looks to be slowing down:

But at least spending for “green energy” is going great!