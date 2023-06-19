Posted on June 19, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Corporate America, Culture wars, Gender Follies

High cost of woke madness

The Axios graphic below depicts the stock price of Target, Anheuser-Busch, and Kohl’s over the period April 3 to June 14. The top line represents the S&P 500. Axios computes the total loss in value of the three stocks at $28 billion. Axios attributes the loss to “right-wing backlash” on “social issues.” I take it that Axios supports the trans madness. At Issues & Insights, Terry Jones reports on the I&I/TIPP poll that helps frame the decline in a slightly less tendentious light: “Americans Say ‘No Thanks’ To ‘Woke’ Corporations.”

