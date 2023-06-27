Inspector Clouseau on the Epstein Case

The Department of Justice inspector general has issued a final report on the death of Jeffrey Epstein, and guess what: he really did kill himself! Here’s the AP story (with key highlight added):
Jeffrey Epstein, despite his high profile and a jail suicide attempt two weeks earlier, was left alone in his cell with a surplus of bed linens. Nearly all the surveillance cameras on his unit didn’t record. One worker was on duty for 24 hours straight.
The Justice Department’s watchdog said Tuesday that negligence, misconduct and poor job performance by the federal Bureau of Prisons and workers at the New York City jail enabled Epstein to take his own life in August 2019.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz, saying he found no evidence of foul play, blamed numerous factors for Epstein’s death, including the jail’s failure to assign him a cellmate and overworked guards who lied on logs after failing to make regular checks. Had the guards done so, Horowitz said, they would’ve found Epstein had excess linens, which he used in his suicide.
I wondering just how this conversation went down:
GUARD: Mr. Epstein, someone has kindly sent a package of extra linens for you to make your cell more comfortable. Looks like our new supplier is ‘Clinton Fine Linens of Chappaqua.’ They do seem a bit on the stiff side though. They must use extra starch. Sorry the TV isn’t working tonight. Our video systems seem to have been hacked. I’ll check in with you later. . .
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.