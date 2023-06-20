It’s Just Like Slavery

Before we bid farewell to Juneteenth, let’s note this delusional take from The Advocate, a gay/trans publication:
Living in bondage…we’ll pass over the obvious joke to ask, what bondage? Being gay is just like being a slave working in the cotton fields? Really?
And how does “our society” “refuse to let them be free”? Free to shower with the women? Free to have sex-change surgeries at taxpayer expense? Free to dance for little children who stuff dollar bills into their underwear? I dunno, it seems to me that the LGBTQ+ crowd is about as free as you can get. It’s the rest of us who are starting to feel impinged upon.
As I said, delusional.
