Quotations from Chairman Joe

His Fraudulence addressed the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner last night. The White House has posted the transcripts of his remarks here. Dear readers, see if you can grok this:

And on day one of my presidency, we moved to re-enter the Paris Accord, because the United States should lead the world — lead the world in climate. (Applause.)

Last December, the world did follow our lead when countries across the globe committed to safeguarding at least 30 percent of the lands and waters worldwide by 2030. (Applause.)

And, by the way, there’s more than when we just say they’re off limit. We’re paying farmers to plant carbon-absorbing plants. (Applause.) We’re paying farmers to put more in conversation.

We’ve mobilized the world’s leading emitters to help poorer countries deal with the impacts of climate change. They called it, at the G7, the Build Back Biden — Build Back Better. And we realized that got confusing. (Laughter.) So now we don’t call it that. What we call it is —

Here’s the bottom line: Look, we’re the ones that caused the problem — the United States. We cleared all our land. We did all the things that — to make our — make things more easy for us to make money. Not a bad thing at the time. No one really fully understood.