Quotations from Chairman Joe

His Fraudulence addressed the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner last night. The White House has posted the transcripts of his remarks here. Dear readers, see if you can grok this:
And on day one of my presidency, we moved to re-enter the Paris Accord, because the United States should lead the world — lead the world in climate. (Applause.)
Last December, the world did follow our lead when countries across the globe committed to safeguarding at least 30 percent of the lands and waters worldwide by 2030. (Applause.)
And, by the way, there’s more than when we just say they’re off limit. We’re paying farmers to plant carbon-absorbing plants. (Applause.) We’re paying farmers to put more in conversation.
We’ve mobilized the world’s leading emitters to help poorer countries deal with the impacts of climate change. They called it, at the G7, the Build Back Biden — Build Back Better. And we realized that got confusing. (Laughter.) So now we don’t call it that. What we call it is —
Here’s the bottom line: Look, we’re the ones that caused the problem — the United States. We cleared all our land. We did all the things that — to make our — make things more easy for us to make money. Not a bad thing at the time. No one really fully understood.
So the chairman was addled. He was out past his bedtime. But there is more to it than that. This speech was brought to my attention by the RNC Research tweet below. The tweet affords a glimpse of the chairman in action. In context, however, it’s actually much worse than depicted. What absolute upside down Marxist drivel.
Quotable quote: “We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean. We have plans to build in — in Angola one of the largest solar plants in the world. I can go on, but I’m not. I’m going off-script. I’m going to get in trouble. (Laughter.)”
Biden's brain malfunctions in real time as the audience laughs out loud pic.twitter.com/9tnX8PkJiS
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2023
