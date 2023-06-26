The Fantasy World and Hypocrisy of the Climatistas

Most DC-based trade associations end up becoming advocates for the administrative state within their sector or individual member companies (the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a prime example of a “pro-business” group going native inside the Beltway), so it is good to see a trade association bluntly push back against the conventional wisdom.

Let’s start with the nitwit who runs the United Nations:

The U.S. Oil and Gas Association decided to fire back:

That’s what I call delivering the gas!

There is zero chance anyone in the climate cabal will take this advice. Enjoy this one from the IPCC’s “moral philosopher”:

Here’s the text slightly enlarged so it is easier to read:

Because you really can’t solve the world’s energy supply problems without a “moral philosopher” on hand. Somehow I doubt that Broome or anyone else at the IPCC ever stops to consider the morality of keeping the billion-plus people in the world with no access to electricity in that state for decades so that we can drive our electric cars guilt-free.

Meanwhile, you may have seen the news not long ago that the Biden Administration wants our military to go all-electric. Does that really include tanks? Yes, it does. Bloomberg noted last week how insane this is:

The military’s grand vision of an all-electric fleet of tanks is being stymied by a battery sector that’s not even close to delivering the power the Army needs, according to two Pentagon officials. The technological challenges mean not a single all-electric fighting vehicle is currently deployed in the field, with the Defense Department hoping intense interest in scaling up batteries for consumer and utility sectors will lead to breakthroughs for the battlefield. To charge a 50-ton tracked combat vehicle inside the Army’s preferred envelope of 15 minutes, soldiers would need a 17-megawatt charging station—more than 20 times bigger than the largest mobile generator the Army currently has, said Dean McGrew, branch chief for powertrain electrification at the US Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center. “Ideally, we would be able to go to a full electric vehicle, but currently the technology does not exist to generate, store, and distribute power in a tactically relevant amount of time for the frontline troops,” said Lt. Gen. Ross Coffman, who heads up the Army Futures Command’s next generation combat vehicle team.

Large mobile generators out on the battlefield? Yeah. I propose the Biden Administration field-test this with the M1 tanks they are (eventually, someday) supplying to Ukraine.

One of my favorite energy analysts, David Blackmon, comments: