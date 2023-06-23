They Go Low

It isn’t worthwhile to catalog, every day, the outrages that emanate from liberals. Their hatefulness, their irrationality, their crudeness–these things are depressing and should be noted only occasionally. But the destruction of the Titan submersible prompted some liberal reactions that shouldn’t be ignored.

This guy is a regular on MSNBC, wishing for the death of a Supreme Court justice with whom he disagrees:

A question: what role does the word “white” play in that sentence? Seems like straight-up racism. Of course, in Mystal’s defense, one might argue that his tweet is not very different from the threats, more serious in their intent, that Chuck Schumer launched against Supreme Court justices from the Capitol steps.

Then there is the New Republic. I am so old, I can remember when the New Republic was a respectable magazine. I am not sure whether it is still published, or exists only digitally. In any event, it seems desperate to make a splash. This is perhaps the stupidest take on the Titan tragedy:

Welp, I guess we should hope they all die slowly and gasping in terror, then. Congrats @newrepublic you found a new low on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/0jhhYKLYab — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) June 22, 2023



Sure, the New Republic’s tweet was over the top, but it does reflect the demented partisanship that has seized so many Democrats in recent years.

For what it’s worth–a different subject, really–here is my take on the Titan submersible. In my opinion, life is full of risks, and one should not tempt fate by taking risks needlessly. We all take risks for what we consider good reasons: the soldier when he enlists in the Army, the explorer who opens new territories to settlement, and so on. But one shouldn’t take substantial risks for the thrill of it, for ego gratification, and so on. Life is plenty risky enough without going looking for trouble.

Thus, in my opinion, one should not go bungee jumping or skydiving. (Paratroopers of course are another matter.) And I don’t think one should drop two miles down in the ocean in an untested submersible without a very, very good reason.