Who knew that RFK Jr. has a podcast? Not I. I learned from Matt Taibbi’s email update that RFK Jr.’s June 12 episode covers the Twitter Files and censorship in a conversation with Taibbi himself. Taibbi states what seems to me a home truth: “The Twitter Files are a unique thing.”

RFK Jr. is of course a player in the Twitter Files story that Taibbi has to tell. “Your name came up a lot,” Taibbi tells him. They don’t expand on the point. Perhaps it is self-explanatory.

Taibbi tells him that there is more to come in the Twitter Files series. Their conversation also pursues related topics of interest. However, it is the discussion of the Twitter Files, mostly at the outset, that prompts me to post the podcast here.

Toward the end Bobby asks a good question: “What happened to journalism?” Taibbi doesn’t have the answer to that one, but he does have some interesting comments on it. Bobby brings up the letter of the Deep State 51. I give him credit for that, though it bears directly the fraudulence of Bobby’s opponent for the Democratic presidential nomination. Speaking of what happened to journalism, has anyone deigned to ask His Fraudulence if he stands by his disparagement of the laptop as “Russian disinformation”?