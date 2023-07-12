Blacks Are OK With Harvard, UNC Decisions

Black “leaders” and their white liberal allies masters are outraged by the Supreme Court’s Harvard and UNC decisions, but this Economist/YouGov poll indicates that more blacks support the decisions than not:

Do you approve or disapprove of Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action? White: 65% approve, 23% disapprove

Hispanics: 45%-30%

Do you approve or disapprove of Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action? White: 65% approve, 23% disapprove
Hispanics: 45%-30%
Blacks: 43%-36% Both sexes, all races, every age group, every level of income. All reject race-based governance.



Note that the anti-affirmative decisions are generally popular, with overall 59% approval vs. 27% disapproval. This reflects the fact that affirmative action has been broadly disfavored by the American people for 50 years, but has been kept in place by an elite consensus.

As for the black numbers, I suspect that a great many blacks have seen in their own lives how preferential treatment creates a stigma that can be hard to erase. And I also think that a lot more blacks than white liberals believe that blacks are capable of competing on equal terms with members of other races.

Finally, it is interesting that in this poll, we don’t see Asian numbers. I am not sure why that is, but Asians are the ones who will benefit most from the rulings, and I assume their numbers would be very positive.