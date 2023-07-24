Drama at the Courthouse in Jerusalem

Israel today enacted reforms to its runaway supreme court, and the left is howling mad about it, not only in Israel, but here in the U.S., too. I hope to get time to comment on the broader political context behind this controversy, but for the moment just point out another staggering instance of leftist hypocrisy.

The left is arguing that the Israeli Supreme Court should be left alone because it is the only bulwark against the power of the executive branch, currently in the hands of the hated Netanyahu.

The left in the U.S. is arguing our Supreme Court must be reformed and curtailed or packed with Democrats because the current Court is limiting the power of the executive branch, currently in the hands of the beloved Biden.

Israeli opponents of judicial reform say the reforms against the most undemocratic branch of government is an “attack on democracy.”

American opponents of the Supreme Court say it must have its power curtailed and changed because its rulings are an “attack on democracy.”

Lesson: Being a leftist means never having to worry about being consistent, so long as your team wins (or is in control of the Court, such as in the palmy days of Earl Warren).

I propose a compromise. One of the unusual features of the Israeli Supreme Court, which may yet be changed in subsequent legislation, is that judges more or less get to pick their successors. I propose we adopt this sacred Israeli practice in the U.S., so that Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, etc., get to pick their replacements on the Supreme Court. Hey—if it’s good enough for Israeli leftists, why shouldn’t it be good enough for our leftists here?