Europe Swings Right

The Telegraph reports on Spain, where a right-wing coalition is expected to take power in the upcoming election. Among the conservatives’ leaders is Isabel Díaz Ayuso, whom we wrote about here.

But it isn’t just Spain:

As Brexit Britain veers to the Left, weighing up voting for Sir Keir in the next election, the EU appears to be heading in the opposite direction. Italy, Finland and Greece have all recently elected centre-Right governments, with Spain predicted to join them on July 23 – endorsing platforms that look rather different to Rishi Sunak’s. Those on the European Right are cutting taxes, talking about national identity, boosting the family and – a million miles from Britain’s position – questioning the wisdom of net zero. The most interesting party in the Netherlands, led by Caroline van der Plas and called the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) – meaning Farmer-Citizen Movement – is driven by cranky farmers, up in arms at EU climate targets.

It is unfortunate that Britain does not have a true conservative party, but the “right wingers” who are increasingly ascendant on the continent are much closer to what we recognize as Reagan-Thatcher conservatives.

This chart shows conservative gains in recent elections across the continent:

The Telegraph says:

[W]e could interpret the rise of conservatives across Europe less as a decisive turn to the Right than a backlash against Left-wing governments that have pushed too far, too fast – on ecology, trans rights, open borders and so on.

That is generally how it works. But it seems likely that European voters also like lower taxes, less crime, a lawful immigration regime, and pro-nation and pro-family policies.

Ayuso shared with the Daily Telegraph her vision of life under a PP administration: “The policies of defending freedom will return to Spain; there will be a national government that does not lie to the citizens, and does not make deals with political parties that have publicly declared themselves enemies of Spain.” The party will emphasise “economic growth, job creation and prosperity, low taxes” – for low taxes means growth, which means better finance for public services. That said, government should be “austere” and not “squander” wealth. It must support business and the self-employed “instead of attacking them”.

Sounds like a good agenda. What comes next is sad but true:

It is hard to imagine a British Conservative leader speaking this way. Brexit forced the Tories to reassess their mission and identity – and, contrary to the worst fears of Remainers, their existential panic has somehow realigned them to the Left.

Let’s hope the continent’s swing to the right continues.