How Creepy Is Joe Biden?

As a kid, I remember reading about politicians kissing babies. By the time I became an adult, kissing babies was more a trope than a real phenomenon. But then Joe Biden came along. How creepy is Biden? This was filmed within the last day or two in Finland. Finland may never be the same:
This has got to be Biden's creepiest moment yet with a child. pic.twitter.com/6o7IwD2Wm6
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 14, 2023
Someone should start a GoFundMe for that kid. Meanwhile, I will say it one more time: Joe Biden will not be the Dems’ presidential nominee in 2024.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.