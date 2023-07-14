How Creepy Is Joe Biden?

As a kid, I remember reading about politicians kissing babies. By the time I became an adult, kissing babies was more a trope than a real phenomenon. But then Joe Biden came along. How creepy is Biden? This was filmed within the last day or two in Finland. Finland may never be the same:

This has got to be Biden's creepiest moment yet with a child. pic.twitter.com/6o7IwD2Wm6 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 14, 2023



Someone should start a GoFundMe for that kid. Meanwhile, I will say it one more time: Joe Biden will not be the Dems’ presidential nominee in 2024.