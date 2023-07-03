Impeach Justices? Sure, Go Ahead

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats should take action so they can get back to getting Supreme Court decisions they approve of. How might they do that? Investigate justices (conservative only) for bogus “conflicts of interest,” for one. Impeachment for another: “There also must be impeachment on the table.” Not sure how that is going to happen with Republicans controlling the House, but practicality has never been a concern for AOC.

The Democrats evidently assume that voters share their outrage over, in particular, the Court’s decision banning race discrimination in college admissions. But do they? As we have written many times, affirmative action–race discrimination in academia, business and government–has never been popular. The ABC News/Ipsos poll finds that this is still true.

ABC misleadingly headlines, “Americans split on recent Supreme Court decisions.” That is true as to the student debt forgiveness and gay wedding rulings; the survey finds Americans agreeing with the student debt decision by 45% to 40% and the gay wedding decision by 43% to 42%. But on the big one, affirmative action, a clear majority believe the Supreme Court did the right thing. Fifty-two percent agree with that decision, while only 32% disagree.

So, generally speaking, Americans think the Court is moving in the right direction.

Obviously Supreme Court decisions are not determined by popular opinion, and shouldn’t be. Sometimes the Court has to go against a strong current of opinion. But that isn’t what is going on now. Contrary to whatever impression Democrats may be getting inside their partisan bubble, most Americans think the conservative tilt of the Supreme Court is a good thing.