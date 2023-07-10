Is America Going Queer?

What is the younger generation coming to? is a question probably as old as time. But at least, until now, members of the younger generation have been able to figure out whether they are boys or girls. Today’s mania for gender confusion is unprecedented.

This story from Brown is getting a lot of attention:

The number of Brown University students identifying as LGBTQ+ has doubled since 2010, according to a new poll from the university’s student paper. About 38% of students at the Ivy League school identified as either homosexual, bisexual, queer, asexual, pansexual, questioning, or other — more than five times the national rate for adults not identifying as straight.

Historically, something like two to three percent of people have been homosexual. If you believe in evolution, there are obvious reasons why this percentage has not been higher. Most of the other categories did not, until very recently, exist in any numbers. This chart shows the trend:

Happily, most Brown students still describe themselves as heterosexual. Note, too, that the number who say they are homosexual has hardly varied. The biggest increase is in bisexuals.

But are those “bisexuals” actually engaging in sex with members of both genders? That turns out to be a different question:

Citing data from the right-leaning Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology, Kauffman said LGBTQ+ identification has increased much more than sexual activity in those groups.

“What we find instead is that identity is rising much faster than behavior, indicating that people with occasional rather than sustained feelings of attraction to the opposite sex are increasingly identifying as LGBT.”

Or that some of those “bisexuals” are just normal young men who are having a hard time getting a date. As for the “asexuals,” “queers,” and so on, I suspect these are mainly faddists and misfits. And how about those “pansexuals”? Are there Brown students who have sexual relations with animals or trees? I very much doubt it.

Also, how about transsexuals? I take it that they represent some fraction of the vanishingly small “other” category. Which makes sense: Never in the course of human history have so few caused so much trouble for so many.

All of that said, the future, as always, belongs to those who have children. So if these students want to participate in the future, they had better get things figured out pretty soon.