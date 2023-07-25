Posted on July 25, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Joe Biden

Joe Biden vs. the Microphone—Again

Another great day for Joe Biden at the microphone, first claiming that “100 people” died from COVID:

And that we also “ended cancer as we know it”:

Finally, I completely believe him on this one (at least in his case):

