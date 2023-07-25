Joe Biden vs. the Microphone—Again

Another great day for Joe Biden at the microphone, first claiming that “100 people” died from COVID:
Biden says "over 100 people" died from COVID pic.twitter.com/clPbK7ttKN
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023
And that we also “ended cancer as we know it”:
BIDEN: "We ended cancer as we know it" 🧐 pic.twitter.com/oio44FEnVp
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023
Finally, I completely believe him on this one (at least in his case):
BIDEN: "I don't know what the difference between breaking your arm and having a mental breakdown is" pic.twitter.com/Sxj5po8I96
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023
