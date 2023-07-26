Judge Noreika to Hunter Biden: Get a Job, Stay Sober

Judge Noreika has imposed “conditions of release” for Hunter Biden, and they make for comical reading given the farce of Hunter Biden’s business acumen and work history. (Snapshot below.)

Can you believe it—the judge is insisting that Hunter stay clean and sober (no alcohol at all!), submit to random drug tests, and enter a drug treatment program. (I think this might make an even dozen rehabs he’s tried?) I’d love to see a random drug test brigade turn up at the White House at Hunter’s next state dinner appearance, and see what happens.

And he can’t own a firearm! This is certainly going to cramp his style.

But the best part is “continue or actively seek employment.” But he already has a job: he’s one of the most highly esteemed contemporary artists judging by the price point for his brand new paintings! I’m sure he can just go back to the studio and produce more gems that, 50 years from now, will fetch $100 million apiece at Sotheby’s. Or maybe Burisma is hiring again, and if not, I am sure one of the “green energy” companies scooping up massive subsidies from the Biden “Inflation Reduction Act” can make room for him on their board of directors.

These conditions may prove a bigger stumbling block than reaching a new plea deal in the next 30 days.

Meanwhile, the Bee strikes again:

Exit question—exactly why does Hunter Biden need a motorcade like this: