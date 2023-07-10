Racial Emanations and Penumbras?

Many members of the Biden administration are overmatched in their jobs, beginning with Slow Joe himself. But perhaps no member of the administration is as out of her depth as Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Poor Ms. Jean-Pierre thinks the Constitution guarantees some ethnic groups the right to discrimination in their favor:

This is really, really important and I know the American people are really tracking this, as they should be. Dobbs decision, that was something that was decided on a year ago. Really took away the freedoms from women. I think about abortion, I think about reproductive rights. And that was unprecedented.

Actually, what was unprecedented was Roe v. Wade, which discovered a right to abortion that supposedly had been lurking unseen in the Constitution for nearly two centuries.

Now you fast-forward to what we saw last week, affirmative action. Again, taking away important constitutional rights that have been in place for a long time.

Ms. Jean-Pierre did not explain what provision of the Constitution requires that public colleges and universities discriminate, or be permitted to discriminate, on the basis of race. It would be interesting to see someone try to spell out that theory. Although, to be fair, Karine’s pro-race discrimination clause isn’t much better hidden than Roe‘s right to abortion clause.