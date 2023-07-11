Take that, Big Brother

Matt Taibbi posted “Take that, Internet censors!” last week to comment for his paid subscribers on Judge Doughty’s ruling in Missouri v. Biden. As we have reported, Judge Doughty’s ruling preliminarily enjoins the federal government’s censorship regime and is on appeal to the Fifth Circuit as of yesterday. Big Brother is not happy.

Taibbi has now made his “Take that” post available in video and podcast form with narration by Jared Moore. Given his own invaluable reporting on the work of the censorship regime in the Twitter Files, Taibbi brings a personal perspective to the case that I find of special interest. I have posted the video below.