The Daily Chart: China’s Leverage

Scott has noted the kowtowing of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen over in China, and it is supposed that China’s leverage with the U.S. owes to its status as our main manufacturing hub and raw materials supplier (especially for the sacred batteries, iconic windmills, and transcendent solar panels. But China’s real leverage is knowing that the climate cult in the White House is so desperate to get China on board with the green energy agenda that we’ll ignore our principles on human rights and democracy. (If sending Yellen wasn’t bad enough, Lurch himself—John Kerry—is going over to China in a few weeks. The poor Chinese!) Here’s the source of this leverage:

China might just offer to cut emissions if it would work to avoid having any more visits from John Kerry.