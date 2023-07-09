In Beijing, Yellen kowtows

The position United States Secretary of the Treasury is exalted. It has been held by eminent officials in Democratic and Republican administrations. As Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen degrades the office she holds. She revealed herself as a political hack with her toeing of the administration’s “inflation is transitory” line. She toes every aspect of the administration’s line, including its humanly destructive abortion line and its economically destructive green madness.

She sounds like an idiot. Perhaps that is because she is an idiot. Perhaps it is because the administration’s line is idiotic. Perhaps the explanation is both/and.

Over the weekend in Beijing Yellen met with her Chinese counterpart and blew his name. As she met up with him she performed a bowing and scraping routine that was, shall we say, unbecoming. Didn’t anyone tell her to keep her head up? Her counterpart certainly did not reciprocate. That much I can tell you.

I believe the Chinese see it as kowtowing. Yellen’s performance is newsworthy, not that any newspaper other than the New York Post or the Daily Mail will cover it.

The Department of the Treasury has posted transcripts of Yellen’s remarks in China, including “Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Meeting with Vice Premier He Lifeng of the People’s Republic of China.” It has also posted a transcript of “Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Press Conference in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.”

Quotable quote: “We seek healthy economic competition that is not winner-take-all but that, with a fair set of rules, can benefit both countries over time.”