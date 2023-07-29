Thought for the day

Columbia Law School Professor Philip Hamburger and his New Civil Liberties Alliance colleague Jenin Younes write in their column “The Biden Administration’s Assault on Free Speech” in today’s Wall Street Journal:

[T]he nation needs to come to terms with the reality and scale of the assault on free speech. Our government has established a vast system of censorship. By keeping it largely secret, it has been able to exert unconstitutional control over medical, scientific and political speech, suppressing debate over questions of great public importance. This is a shocking constitutional violation. All of us, not only the courts, need to recognize what is at stake.

Among other works of scholarship, Professor Hamburger is the author of the eye-opening Is Administrative Law Unlawful?. The New Civil Liberties Alliance represents plaintiffs in Missouri v. Biden (NCLA case summary here), discussed in the column along with Changizi v. HHS (NCLA case summary here).