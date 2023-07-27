What Comes After “Crisis”?

They story arc of the climatistas goes as follows: It started out as “global warming” in the 1980s. But that term was abandoned in favor of “climate change,” since it enabled the climate campaign to account for inconvenient things like cold weather. (Aside: initially not everyone was on board with “climate change.” I distinctly recall Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calling “climate change” “the deceptive language of anti-environmentalism” about 20 years ago. But he quickly fell in line, no doubt after getting The Memo from Climate Central.)

But “climate change” didn’t do the trick either, so now it’s being called the “climate crisis.” Ooooh, crisis! It doesn’t get any worse than crisis does it? Got do to something radical now now now.

With surveys showing declining public support for the climate crusade despite all the hot and bothered headlines about heat waves, what comes after “climate crisis”? Where is there to go after “crisis”? How do the climatistas turn the panic up to 11?

Behold the head of the UN, who says we have entered the era of “global boiling.”

NOW – UN chief claims "the era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived."pic.twitter.com/BSxZSnJwp7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 27, 2023

Cue your “boiling a frog slowly” analogies, much beloved by climate cultists, even though it is a myth. Like much of the climate crusade.