A Perfect 10 on the Biden Babble Scale

Back in high school, I along with a few pals came up with some nonsense doggerel to lampoon the hated word problems in math class: “If it takes a chicken and a half a day and a half to lay an egg and a half, how long does it take a boxcar to get to Milwaukee?”
Who knew that this would be the speaking mode of the 46th president of the United States:
BIDEN: "Well, but by the way, you know, we also know how many huge number of Americans have died! How many huge number of Americans have—for example, more forest has burned to the ground in the time I've been doing this…" pic.twitter.com/oCzOpZuWyY
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2023
