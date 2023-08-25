Bonus Daily Chart: Who Won the GOP Debate?

With all due caveats for opinion surveys, the Five-Thirty-Eight post-debate survey offers us something to look at, while also showing the defects of this kind of survey. The clear winner in the first chart is DeSantis, while the clear winner of the second chart here is Nikki Haley. For all the buzz Vivek Ramaswamy got, does seems to have only scored an average bump in this survey.

Trump doesn’t seem to have suffered much, but he is the only serious candidate who went down at all.