Cowabunga, Hunga-Tonga

Now that snow ski season is finally over in California, everyone will get back to surfing, and will be shooting the curl instead of shredding the bumps while exclaiming “cowabunga!” Which brings me once again to climate change and Hunga-Tonga, the volcano that erupted to spectacularly in the South Pacific last year.

In my latest column for The-Pipeline about the climatista hysteria over summer heat, I referenced several recent studies in the mainstream scientific literature that conclude the massive amount of high altitude water vapor the Hunga-Tonga eruption produced—perhaps 40 trillion gallons tons worth—might warm the northern hemisphere by more than a degree over the coming years. These findings are being completely ignored by the media.

There’s yet another study out just a few days ago by three scientists affiliated with the Climate Change Research Centre and Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes at the University of New South Wales in Australia. The study, “Long-term surface impact of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai-like stratospheric water vapor injection,” is out in pre-print form, which means it awaits publication and is undergoing peer review (pre-print release is an increasing practice in science with fast-moving issues like COVID and short-term climate forcings).

Here is the key highlight:

Volcanic eruptions typically cool the Earth’s surface by releasing aerosols which reflect sunlight. However, a recent eruption released a significant amount of water vapor—a strong greenhouse gas — into the stratosphere with unknown consequences. This study examines the aftermath of the eruption and reveals that surface temperatures across large regions of the world increase by over 1.5 degrees C for several years, although some areas experience cooling close to 1 degree C. Additionally, the research suggests a potential connection between the eruption and sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific, which warrants further investigation. . .

The study further concluded that the greatest temperature effects would be experienced from 2025 to 2029.

Don’t hold your breath to read about any of these studies in the New York Times.

UPDATE: Roger Pielke Jr. argues this afternoon that “The Hunga-Tonga eruption is rapidly becoming the lab leak of climate science.”