EPA vs. the Grid, Part 2

I wrote here about the EPA’s proposed new CO2 regulations on power plants that would devastate the electrical grid. This public comment, drafted by American Experiment’s Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling and filed on Tuesday, explains why the rule is so destructive. It will mandate a grid that is heavily dependent on solar and wind installations, and therefore subject to devastating blackouts. If the EPA set out to disrupt our economy and make our lives miserable, and sometimes dangerous–if the rule goes into effect, people will die–it could hardly do a better job.

It is remarkable that the EPA seeks to enact its wide-ranging regulations without ever having conducted the reliability analysis that was carried out by Orr and Rolling. This is a classic case of a vast government bureaucracy and highly-paid consultants on one side, doing the bidding of “green” lobbyists by obfuscating the facts. While on the other side, there are two guys. But two guys with expertise and the honesty to evaluate the consequences of a proposal based on science, not financial gain. The public comment that Orr and Rolling drafted at the request of the State of North Dakota is likely to play a major role in litigation challenging the proposed rule, which may end up in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Today I recorded this podcast with Isaac Orr:

