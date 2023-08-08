No relation to Minerva McGonagall

Former FBI Special Agent Charles McGonigal helped kick off the Russia collusion hoax and appears to have been engaged in some serious projection. McGonigal was charged this past January in the Southern District of New York with committing federal crimes in exchange for “concealed payments” for illegal services provided to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. McGonigal was separately charged with taking $225,000 in cash from a naturalized citizen with business interests in Europe who had been an employee of Albanian intelligence — this while McGonigal was serving as Special Agent in Charge of FBI counterintelligence in the New York office.

I wrote about the indictments this past January in “The McGonigal miasma.” McGonigal is now set to plead guilty in the case accusing him of illegally working for the Russian oligarch.

J.K. Rowling could probably make this stuff up, but I can’t. I would say it defies belief. Speaking of Rowling, I should say that Charlie McGonigal is not to be confused with Minerva McGonagall, although I do see a resemblance to the Hogwarts School professor.