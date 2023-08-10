The Daily Chart: The College Cost Scandal

The Wall Street Journal is up online this morning with a blockbuster feature on the soaring spending by colleges and universities—especially public flagship campuses. The money quote of the story is from Holden Thorp, who was chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from 2008 to 2013: “These places are just devouring money.”

Sounds just like Democrats in Washington! Actually, since our major universities are almost uniformly Democrat-run institutions, we shouldn’t be surprised.

I assume the piece will appear in print in tomorrow’s edition, but let’s get an early jump. Let’s start with Mark Perry’s general chart on inflationary trends of the last 20 years, which shows college tuition has risen twice the rate of inflation.

Only the cost of health care has risen more, and what do health care and higher education have in common? Extensive government subsidies and cost-shifting.

Here’s just a sample of the WSJ article:

The nation’s best-known public universities have been on an unfettered spending spree. Over the past two decades, they erected new skylines comprising snazzy academic buildings and dorms. They poured money into big-time sports programs and hired layers of administrators.