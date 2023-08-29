The Daily Chart: The Nuke Question

As mentioned here previously, environmentalists cheered Illinois Gov. Jay Pritzker for vetoing a bill to allow nuclear power, saying he stood for “climate action,” which is the opposite of the truth if you believe in climate apocalypse. It turns out the preponderance of activism, at least as measured in financial resources, is on the anti-nuke side, as it long has been:

But is it possible that despite all this advantage, the anti-nuke madness is losing its hold: