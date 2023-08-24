Worst Take On Last Night’s Debate

As usual, opinions on last night’s debate are all over the lot. People always react differently to such events. But there is such a thing as a fact, and Al Franken got one badly wrong, while throwing in his trademark crudeness. This came after Ron DeSantis went after the Democrats’ extremism on abortion. Via Breitbart:

No one is trying to allow abortions right up to birth. You asshole, DeSantis. #GOPDebate — Al Franken (@alfranken) August 24, 2023



Franken once represented Minnesota in the U.S. Senate–amazingly enough–but he evidently hasn’t kept up with events here. In the session that ended a couple of months ago, Minnesota’s DFL-dominated legislature legalized abortion up to the moment of birth. In fact, by repealing the state’s Born Alive Act, they legalized “abortion” in some cases after the baby has been born. There are several other states where abortion is now legal up to the moment of birth including, per Breitbart, Colorado and Oregon.

So if anyone still cares about Franken, someone should ask him whether he is prepared to denounce the abortion laws enacted by Democrats in states like Minnesota, which apparently are so extreme that he didn’t believe they were possible.