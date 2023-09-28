Posted on September 28, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Illegal immigration

A Nation of Illegal Immigrants?

When I was a kid we were taught in school that America is a nation of immigrants. It was seen as something to be proud of, even if it arguably left out Native Americans. But now the phrase is taking on a whole new meaning, as illegal immigrants threaten to take over from childbirth as our main source of population growth. Via InstaPundit:


If that trend continues, it is hard to imagine what the country will look like or what will pass for its culture.

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses