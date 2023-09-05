Does Conservatism Work?

I wrote here about the fact that Mississippi, America’s poorest state, has now surpassed the United Kingdom in per capita GDP, linking to an article in the Telegraph by Douglas Carswell. Carswell is a tremendously interesting guy: a Member of Parliament for 12 years, one of the founders of the Brexit movement, who left the U.K. to run a free market think tank in Mississippi.

Last week was the State Policy Network’s Annual Meeting, in Chicago this year, and I was fortunate to catch up with Carswell to film a podcast. It isn’t very long, just 16 minutes, but Carswell is a brilliant guy and his theme is that conservative principles work. I encourage you to take a few minutes to watch it. I am certain you will be encouraged by his message:

