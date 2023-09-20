Grilling Merrick Garland

The politicizing of the Department of Justice has been underway for quite a while. It reached a sort of apotheosis when Eric Holder declared himself Barack Obama’s “wing man,” and Holder didn’t mind being held in contempt of Congress as he pursued his higher duty to the Democratic Party.

Now we have Merrick Garland as Attorney General, if anything a worse political hack than Holder. He testified today before the House Judiciary Committee, which has oversight responsibility for DOJ. No doubt there were other highlights, but this one caught my attention. Representative Jeff van Drew asks Garland about Garland’s FBI going after Catholics:

Attorney General Garland responds to Rep. Jeff Van Drew's (R-NJ) questions about the DOJ and FBI persecuting traditional Catholics: "The idea that someone with my family background would discriminate against any religion is so outrageous! So absurd!" pic.twitter.com/RKoTcXIL0o — CSPAN (@cspan) September 20, 2023



Garland is a classic bureaucrat who purports to be surprised by the outrages that are committed under his authority, and takes no responsibility for them. Nor, for that matter does anyone else, since he is not aware of anyone being disciplined for spying on Catholics.