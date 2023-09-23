Kamala’s Latest Whopper

In an interview with a Pennsylvania news station, Kamala Harris explained that “climate anxiety” is deterring “young leaders” from buying homes, as well as having children:

As the Free Beacon points out, what is preventing young people from buying homes is skyrocketing interest rates, which are entirely the fault of the federal government, primarily the Biden administration. It’s just one more consequence of Bidenflation.

But I would add this: if there is someone out there who could buy a house, but refrains on account of “fear that it might be wiped out because of extreme weather occurrences,” whose fault is that? Hurricanes can wipe out houses, but if you are worried about that, don’t buy a home on the coast. (Surging real estate prices for coastal properties all around the country indicate that such a fear is not widespread.) And in any event, there has been no increase in either the frequency or severity of hurricanes, as a result of “climate change” or otherwise. Inland, the extreme weather event that can destroy homes is a tornado, but the incidence of tornadoes is down.

So why might a young person be making irrational life decisions out of baseless fear of global warming? Because of constant lies and misrepresentations by the likes of Kamala Harris. It seems pretty clear that frightening young people in order to gain political advantage is a conscious strategy of the Democratic Party. So Harris has no one to blame but herself.