Knowledge Is Sanity

A question of perennial interest is, why, in these times of unprecedented material prosperity and security, are so many people unhappy and depressed? That is a big question, but one part of the answer is that we are constantly bombarded with apocalyptic propaganda. Currently, the main subject of such propaganda is “climate change.” People with any sense understand that the Earth’s climate has always changed and always will, but many are not equipped to shrug off the possibility that the Earth’s average global temperature (assuming that such a thing can even be calculated) might rise by a degree.

Poll data suggest that many young people, in particular, live in fear of global warming. But in this case, knowledge is power, or at least sanity. Bjorn Lomborg highlights a study that finds knowledge about the climate is inversely correlated to climate change anxiety:

Study shows that people who possess 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 overall environmental knowledge or climate-specific knowledge experience 𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 climate change anxiety (and less knowledge, more anxiety) Can we go back to educating our kids instead of scaring them?https://t.co/ERN03rPvGz pic.twitter.com/duVEbcOfjQ — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) August 31, 2023



That makes sense, obviously. We might say that it is one instance of a broader proposition: the more one knows about any subject, the less likely one is to swallow liberal propaganda on that issue.

But, staying with climate change, let’s also note the good work of the Global Climate Intelligence Group. The Group has published a simple manifesto on the climate that has been updated from time to time. The document now has been signed by more than 1,600 scientists and other knowledgeable commentators. The document is titled, “There Is No Climate Emergency.” Some excerpts:

Natural as well as anthropogenic factors cause warming. The geological archive reveals that Earth’s climate has varied as long as the planet has existed, with natural cold and warm phases. The Little Ice Age ended as recently as 1850. Therefore, it is no surprise that we now are expe­riencing a period of warming. Warming is far slower than predicted. The world has warmed significantly less than predicted by IPCC on the basis of modeled anthropogenic forcing. The gap between the real world and the modeled world tells us that we are far from understanding climate change. Global warming has not increased natural disasters. There is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and suchlike natural disasters, or making them more frequent. However, there is ample eevidence that CO2 ­mitigation measures are as damag­ing as they are costly.

Much more at the link, none of which will come as a surprise to regular readers of this site. But we applaud a voice of sanity that may contribute not only to better public policy, but to the mental health of vulnerable members of our society who are now being preyed upon by charlatans.