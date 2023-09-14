Loose Ends (227)

• Mitt Romney is a monster (and good riddance, by the way):

• Even Nancy Pelosi knows that Kamala Harris su- – – (no, I won’t go there) is bad at her job. Of course, Pelosi is conflicted big time by her familial tie to Gavin Newsom, and better for Newsom if someone else clears out Harris. Still, it is striking that Pelosi can’t even manage some kind of pro-forma DNC talking points in defense of Kamala:

Full Pelosi video here. Anderson Cooper asks three times if Harris is the best running mate for Biden and she dodges. pic.twitter.com/vc331wmbfh — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 14, 2023

Chaser, a “news” story from Politico:

• The people for whom abortion is a holy sacrament (i.e., leftists) used to call unborn humans “a clump of cells.” Now they are being dehumanized further into a “lump of coal.” And we know how the left feels about coal. (Probably the same way they feel about the nuclear family—because it’s “nuclear.” Yes, some days they really are this stupid.)

NEW: Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki compares an unborn baby to a “lump of coal” as she tries dunking on pro-life Republicans. “Pro baby, okay… If you tie a really nice bow around a lump of coal it’s still coal under there.” I’m just shocked that ‘devout Catholic’… pic.twitter.com/RnBk6Bff5v — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 13, 2023

• Of course no one noticed.

An imposter wore a trash bag and did the catwalk at Fashion Week Nobody in the crowd even noticed pic.twitter.com/L00b1VXU50 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 12, 2023

• OilField Rando wins Twitter today: