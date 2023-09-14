Posted on September 14, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Loose Ends

Loose Ends (227)

Mitt Romney is a monster (and good riddance, by the way):

Even Nancy Pelosi knows that Kamala Harris su- – – (no, I won’t go there) is bad at her job. Of course, Pelosi is conflicted big time by her familial tie to Gavin Newsom, and better for Newsom if someone else clears out Harris. Still, it is striking that Pelosi can’t even manage some kind of pro-forma DNC talking points in defense of Kamala:

Chaser, a “news” story from Politico:

Columnists call for Biden to drop Harris, pick new running mate

The people for whom abortion is a holy sacrament (i.e., leftists) used to call unborn humans “a clump of cells.” Now they are being dehumanized further into a “lump of coal.” And we know how the left feels about coal. (Probably the same way they feel about the nuclear family—because it’s “nuclear.” Yes, some days they really are this stupid.)

Of course no one noticed.

OilField Rando wins Twitter today:

