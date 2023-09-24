On Biden’s Lying

In my most recent New York Post column, I note that while nearly all politicians stretch the truth and often tell outright falsehoods, Joe Biden abuses the privilege to such an extreme that it would seem to indicate something deeply wrong with him. But I go on to suggest that what he really represents is not so much a psychological problem as much as the apotheosis of leftist philosophy in toto. Key paragraphs:

Democrats don’t have a monopoly on mythical stories. Ronald Reagan often drew criticism for telling stories that didn’t hold up under scrutiny. But there’s a telling difference in the kind of tall tales Reagan told and the kind liberals tell. Reagan’s embellished and mythical stories (with one ambiguous and contested exception) were never about himself but always about America and the greatness of the American character. And remember the motto on his desk: “There’s no limit to what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit.” By contrast, Biden boasts: “Bidenomics is just another way of saying restoring the American dream.” [Keep in mind that “Reaganomics” was originally invented as a pejorative by Reagan’s critics, and he only later remarked, when the economy started booming, “I notice they don’t call it ‘Reaganomics’ any more.”] The false stories of liberal politicians are usually about themselves and how great are their thoughts and deeds and experiences.

So it is worth noting that Franklin Foer, author of the recent book on Biden’s first two years in office, notes this same distinction, without however connecting it to leftist philosophy. Foer was interviewed for The Free Press by Michael Moynihan, and here’s the relevant part with my emphasis added: