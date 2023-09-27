Only baddie that’ll walk the line

The UAW is striking the Big Three American auto companies. On behalf of its members, the union is fighting the Man for substantially higher pay and substantially less work.

One doesn’t read about it much, but one of the big reasons why the UAW is fighting right now is the shift to electric vehicles. See, for example, the Yahoo! Finance backgrounder here explaining “why the shift to EVs is such a big deal to workers.” The shift to EVs represents a component of the increasingly power mad and destructive global warming / global cooling / climate change religion.

In the form of the Biden administration, the Man is promoting the religion in a big way. The Big Three have become obedient citizens of woke corporate America. When it comes to EVs, they have saluted the Man and pledged their fealty to the religion.

Yesterday President Biden joined UAW President Shawn Fain in support of the union picket line at Willow Run in Belleville, Michigan. That’s the thanks the Big Three have reaped for toeing the Biden line.

Biden opened and closed for Fain. The White House has posted the transcript of their remarks here.

Fain invoked World War II in his remarks. He compared the Big Three to the Axis powers. See if you can follow his train of thought:

You know, this site, Willow Run, it holds a historic place in the history of our union and our country. You know, this was part of the Arsenal of Democracy during World War Two. It’s where they built the B-24 Liberator bomber. You know, that — that bomber — they built one of those per hour when they were at their peak. It’s what helped us win the war. So, today, 80 years later, we find ourselves here again, with the arsenal of democracy. It’s a different kind of arsenal of democracy, and it’s a different kind of war we’re fighting. Today, the enemy isn’t some foreign country miles away. It’s right here in our own — in our own area. It’s corporate greed. (Applause.) And the weapon we produce to fight that enemy is the liberators — the true liberators — it’s the working-class people. All of you working — working your butts off on those lines to deliver a great product for our companies. That’s how we’re going to defeat these people. That’s how we’re going to defeat corporate greed is by standing together. (Applause.)

Whereas the workers produced the bombers in times of old, now they are the bombers. I’m not sure Fain has mastered the rhetorical art, but I get the gist of his remarks. He’s giving it to the Man. Biden seconded Fain’s remarks with a fist pump of his own.

Fain also gave it up for the Big Guy:

You know, this is a historic moment — the first time in our country’s history that a sitting USA president has came out and stood on the picket line. (Applause.) Our president has chosen to stand up with workers in our fight for economic and social justice. (Applause.)

Biden, however, is the Man. Biden’s pretense that he is fighting the Man is some kind of a joke. Someone should probably explain it to them, but a joke isn’t funny if it has to be explained and the union members are undoubtedly in on it in any event.