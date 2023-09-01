Peter Schweizer, call your office [update: Peter calls in]

At Breitbart News Wendell Husebo draws our attention to the latest White House response to America First Legal’s FOIA request for emails bearing on the Biden family business (links to document productions omitted):

The White House asserted executive privilege over 200 records housed at the National Archives (NARA) concerning Hunter Biden’s business interactions with the Office of the Vice President during the Obama administration, according to America First Legal (AFL) on Wednesday.

Husebo’s story links to the related America First Legal post on the progress of its excavations here:

Today [August 30], America First Legal (AFL) released three more tranches of emails (Productions 5, 6, and 7) from the National Archives in response to AFL’s request and lawsuit for records from Joe Biden’s time as Vice President in the Obama Administration and Hunter Biden’s corrupt foreign business dealings. The latest documents reveal a staggering number of emails between Rosemont Seneca and the Office of the Vice President, revealing further evidence that there was no separation between Hunter’s private business dealings and the official business of the Obama-Biden White House. Rosemont Seneca frequently used the Biden name to gain access to and favors from the White House. The documents also reveal further evidence of Hunter’s influence in the official Office of the Vice President. Hunter had the ability to direct correspondence, plan guest lists for State dinners and receptions, and bring people into the White House at his discretion. This evidence further calls into question Joe Biden’s claims that he was never involved with, never discussed, and did not know about Hunter’s business dealings, and it raises questions as to the propriety of the massive payments Hunter was receiving while he was commanding such influence in the Office of the Vice President.

The AFL press release indicates that, since its last production, NARA has processed another 861 emails sent or received between January 2011 and December 2013 that contained the name of “Rosemont Seneca” (Hunter Biden’s company) and that the vast majority of these emails consisted of direct communications between Rosemont Seneca employees (including Hunter Biden) and the Office of the Vice President.

AFL draws what seems to me the reasonable inference that “Rosemont Seneca” was a private arm of Joe Biden’s Office of the Vice President. See the whole thing and additional inferences here.

The White House claim of executive privilege to withhold 200 emails in their entirety because “[r]elease would disclose confidential advice between the President and his advisors, or between such advisors” seems — what’s the word? — revealing and, in this context, incriminating all by itself. They suggest that every public statement made by (Joe) Biden on this matter is — what’s the word? — false. Maybe those IRS whistleblowers are on to something.

Peter Schweizer is the unauthorized historian of the Biden family business and other corruption, most recently in Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win. I have put in a request to Peter for comment and will post it when he gets back to me.

UPDATE: Peter has answered my call: “The assertion of ‘executive privilege’—that he was communicating with Hunter and Hunter’s business partners in an official capacity—proves the point that VP Joe Biden WAS in business with Hunter.”