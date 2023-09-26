September in the Rage

In his September 21 speech to the Congressional Black Caucus, Joe Biden called rapper LL Cool J a “boy.” That grabbed attention but something of greater significance escaped notice.

“Our intelligence people say the greatest threat is domestic,” said Biden. “That’s the greatest terrorist — is domestic. Because far too often it’s still the case that you can get killed or attacked walking the streets of America just because you’re black or because you’re wearing a symbol of your faith.” Then, moments later:

“And let there be no question: Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are determined to spread anger, hate, and division. They seek power at all costs. They’re determined to destroy this democracy.” That is boilerplate from Biden’s September 1, 2022 speech. The anniversary passed with little if any notice, and that invites a look back. Biden’s handlers swathed him in red light with Marines in the background, like something from an Oliver Stone movie.

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution,” Biden said. “They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people.” The MAGA Republicans “refuse to accept the results of a free election. And they’re working right now, as I speak, in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.” The Delaware Democrat wasn’t done.

“They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country,” representing a “clear and present danger to our democracy.”And so on, with a taut-faced Biden repeating “MAGA” a full 13 times. In the view of the Delaware Democrat, people who want to make the nation great pose the greatest threat, but there’s more to it.

The composite character president David Garrow described in Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama looked the other way at Islamic terrorism and targeted his domestic opposition. For example, in 2012, the Department of Homeland Security released Hot Spots of Terrorism and Other Crimes in the United States, 1979-2008. This study classified persons judged to be “suspicious of centralized federal authority” and “reverent of individual liberty” as “extreme right-wing terrorists.”

In 2013, Challengers from the Sidelines: Understanding America’s Violent Far-Right, from the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point, warns about the “anti-federalist movement.” Members of this movement “espouse strong convictions regarding the federal government, believing it to be corrupt and tyrannical, with a natural tendency to intrude on individuals’ civil and constitutional rights.” Faithful to the composite character president, the Delaware Democrat transforms his domestic opposition into terrorists.

In the spirit of John Lennon, “imagine” a victorious Dwight Eisenhower in 1952 calling the Stevenson Democrats a threat to the nation for being soft on Stalinism, then on the march around the world. Imagine Nixon in 1972 denouncing McGovern Democrats as a clear and present danger for advocating unilateral disarmament in the face of a massive Soviet military build-up. Nothing of the sort happened until Biden’s White House residency.

“We just need to remember who we are,” said Biden on September 1, 2022, and repeated last week. The people would do well to remember who Joe Biden is. That would be the plagiarist, serial prevaricator, and fall-guy, but there’s more to the man.

The octogenarian who called LL Cool J a “boy,” and who believes black people who fail to support him “ain’t black,” was a staunch supporter of Sen. Robert Byrd, a former Ku Klucker who voted against Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas for the Supreme Court. Biden called Byrd a “mentor” and also had a soft spot for segregationists Stennis, Eastland and such.

In law school the Delaware Democrat was a bottom feeder and even hagiographical hooey like Mark Bowden’s “Biden: The Salesman” noted that Biden seldom cited any writings of importance. Biden’s ignorance has been confirmed on many occasions, including a 2020 debate covering historical and military affairs.

Joe Biden never served in the military and on November 5, 2009 at Fort Hood, U.S. Army Maj. Nidal Hasan, yelling “Allahu Akbar” as he fired, gunned down 13 unarmed American soldiers The victims included Pvt. Francheska Velez, who was pregnant, and Hasan wounded more than 30 others.

For the composite character president, this was “workplace violence,” not terrorism or even gun violence. Remember, the true terrorists were now his domestic opposition, not Islamic jihadists like Hasan. For his part, vice president Biden expressed sympathy for the families of the soldiers “who fell today.”

Biden named not a single soldier who “fell,” and failed to name or condemn the shooter. For the Delaware Democrat, the terrorist mass murder was a “senseless tragedy.” For further reading, see “Lessons from Fort Hood.”

Last March 27 at a Nashville school, Audrey Hale, a woman who thought she was a man, gunned down nine-year-olds Hallie Scruggs, William Kinney and Evelyn Dieckhaus, and adults Mike Hill, Katherine Koonce, and Cynthia Peak. Biden did not name or condemn the shooter, failed to name a single victim, and did not attend any of the funerals.

In the wake of the mass murder, Biden mouthpiece Karine Jean-Pierre said “our hearts go out to the trans community as they are under attack right now.” So far, the Delaware Democrat has no second thoughts, about anything.

Recall the disastrous Afghan withdrawal, which he called an “extraordinary success.” Recall the raging inflation, destruction of the border, all that business with son Hunter, the claim that Chinese Communists are “not bad folks,” and so on.

Whether Joe Biden is the worst-ever president is the wrong question. Better now to judge where the Delaware Democrat ranks among the worst people in American history. If that seems a stretch, consider this. With Joe Biden, as with so much going on today, it’s all about memory against forgetting.