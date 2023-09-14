That old Twitter feeling

Virginia Democratic House of Delegates candidate Susanna Gibson is mired in a scandal of her own making. If she survives it, she deserves to be the “face” (broadly understood) of the Democratic Party.

Like us, the Washington Free Beacon is giving the Gibson scandal the kind of attention it would get if she were a Republican. Joe Simonson’s Free Beacon story is headlined “Cocksure Virginia Democrat Slams Media for Reporting Her Public Pornographic Performances.”

When the Free Beacon tweeted out Simonson’s story yesterday, Twitter locked the Free Beacon’s account for 12 hours. Beloved Free Beacon editor Eliana Johnson documented the experience with her letter from a Twitter jail in the tweets on her personal account below. Twitchy accurately lays out the events in this post along with a screenshot of the original banned tweet.

The Free Beacon is appealing the Biden laptop treatment of the Gibson scandal. When they hear back from Twitter, the Free Beacon will cover that as well. In the meantime, interested readers may want to take in the Free Beacon editorial “‘Revenge porn’? A Virginia Democrat Gaslights the Public.”