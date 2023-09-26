The Daily Chart: Biased Tests?

The four-minute excerpt on Twitter of Heather Mac Donald’s appearance with me at Berkeley Law three weeks ago has racked up 1.5 million views, and is still spreading. At one point separately in the program I walked through the differences in high SAT scores for math, shown in the first figure below. The BLM crowd heckled that the tests are biased or don’t measure true “merit.”

Of course, this objection is going to have to explain exactly how the math SAT is also apparently biased against women, regardless of race.