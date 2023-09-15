U.N. Says: Build With Bamboo!

Has there ever been a time in world history when so much stupidity has been generated by a patently false ideology? Well, sure, socialism. But climate hysteria is making a run for it on the outside, now closing rapidly with socialism.

The latest is the United Nations telling us to completely revamp how we construct buildings. Actually, its message is to stop building at all. So as to achieve “net zero,” i.e., civilizational collapse.

There is much at the link, and no doubt much more in the report itself. For now, I just want to note this:

The solution also requires, in its implementation, sensitivity to local cultures and climates, including the common perception of concrete and steel as modern materials of choice. “Until recently, most buildings were constructed using locally sourced earth, stone, timber, and bamboo. Yet modern materials such as concrete and steel often give only the illusion of durability, usually ending up in landfills and contributing to the growing climate crisis,” said Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, Director of UNEP’s Industry and Economy Division. “Net zero in the building and construction sector is achievable by 2050, as long as governments put in place the right policy, incentives and regulation to bring a shift the industry action,” she added.

Until recently, buildings were made from locally sourced earth, stone, timber, and bamboo. Right. “Recently” being the 19th century. Next time we build a skyscraper, let’s make it out of bamboo!

Like all climate change hysteria, this is madness. But madness isn’t harmless. China’s productivity is hamstrung by its stupid sort-of-communist authoritarian system. Free enterprise used to run rings around such backward economies. But no longer, if liberals get their way. “Green” imperatives will impose worse handicaps on currently advanced societies than even socialism can match. The 21st century will belong to those countries–China, India, Japan, who else?–that don’t commit technological suicide via “net zero” policies.