Hamas Justifies Itself

Actually, it doesn’t. Hamas’s deputy foreign minister, Ghazi Hamad, sat for an interview with the BBC’s Middle Eastern correspondent. Hamad asserted the insane claim that Hamas had no intention of killing civilians when it invaded Israel. One question later, he got up and walked out:

The thousands who have demonstrated on Hamas’s behalf in the U.S. and across the world should ponder the fact that Hamas itself is utterly unable to answer the most basic questions about its horrific slaughter of Israelis.